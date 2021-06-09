Vospers yet to drop a point after three Portsmouth & District Bowls League triumphs

Milton Park's Andy McKain. Picture: Sarah Standing

They claimed their latest City Division A victory when they beat co-tenants Gas Social by 30 shots, writes DAVE WILDMAN.

Leading the way for Vospers was the rink of Dave Young, with a 13-shot win.

Priory, who lie second, are also unbeaten following their 27-shot win at Naismith.

They failed to pick up all the points, though, after Vic Robertson’s Naismith rink picked up five shots on the last two ends to draw against Martin Eggleton’s quartet.

In the other game in the division, College Park remains pointless after their 27-shot defeat at Milton Park.

The size of Milton’s win was thanks to big victories by the rinks of Andy McKain and Dave Brown.

In Division B, Waverley are emulating Vospers as they have also yet to drop a point.

Their latest victory was a 64-shot home hammering of Cosham Park, with all their rinks joining in the fun.

Alexandra are second after their 11-shot victory over tenants Portsmouth Water. However, they did have to thank Steve Feilder’s men for their 23-shot win as they lost the other two rinks.

The other match between Pembroke Gardens and Star & Crescent went down to the final end, and was a case of one club snatching defeat from the jaws of victory and vice versa as Star picked up four shots to win by a single shot.

Havant & Waterlooville

Leigh Park are top following their 28-shot home win over tenants Hayling Island. By picking up a two on the last end, Tom Walsh’s rink prevented the whitewash and gained the islanders a winning rink.

Emsworth had another home win over a carpet club as they recorded a 22-shot success over Waterlooville. They almost picked up all the points, but the barnstorming finish over the last three ends by Paul Wood’s rink just fell short.

Cowplain recovered from defeat at Emsworth by beating Denmead by 41 shots on their carpet. The size of the win was helped by Peter Little’s 25-shot win.

Gosport & Fareham

Gosport are still top, but only on shot difference over Lee-on-the-Solent.

The two met at Gosport and it was the visitors who took the spoils with their 12-shot triumph.

They had big wins on the rinks of Graham Hillier and Pete Gentry, with Tony Horne’s quartet doing their best for the home club.