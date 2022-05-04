With Chris Morgan ruled out of the entire campaign following knee surgery, multiple SPL title winner Walker has taken the reins once more at Havant Park.

He first skippered the club when he was 21, and later again in 2016 and 2017 - leading the club to back-to-back SPL championships. Havant were also unbeaten across both seasons in T20 cup action.

Walker certainly led from the front in 2016, his 739-run haul the highest of any SPL top flight player that year.

Havant's Sonny Reynolds on his way to taking 4-30 in a pre-season friendly at Portsmouth. Photo by Alex Shute

‘In my first seasons (as captain) I was out of my depth,’ he recalled. ‘I learnt a lot about myself as a 21-year-old player. There were disciplinary problems, I learnt some harsh lessons.

‘Second time around, there was a really good group. It was an easy job in some ways - and success always makes it enjoyable.

‘It’s a different group now, a much younger group. There’s a lot of raw talent and it’s a really nice opportunity for me to help these guys reach their potential.

‘They can be tough on themselves as they strive for success, but that’s not a bad thing.’

University of Portsmouth bowler Nick Ward has joined Havant. Picture by Alex Shute

Walker will skipper a squad including three close season signings, though two are familiar faces.

Wicket-keeper batsman George Metzger and fast bowler Sonny Reynolds - both of whom are former Hampshire Academy players - started the 2021 campaign at Havant.

Reynolds suffered a stress fracture of the back in pre-season, though, and subsequently returned to Waterlooville, where he played mainly as a batsman in the third tier of the SPL. He is fit again now, though, and bagged 4-30 when taking the new ball in a friendly win over Portsmouth, where he also top scored with 60 batting at No 6 in his side’s three-wicket win.

Metzger left Havant mid-season to return to Basingstoke & North Hants after sharing keeping duties with veteran Jeremy Bulled.

Ben Walker will lead Havant CC for a third spell this summer. Picture: Keith Woodland

Following Basingstoke’s failure to win promotion from SPL Division 1, Metzger is back at Havant and will keep full-time with Bulled having joined Hampshire Leaguers Fareham & Crofton.

‘Sonny’s a good operator across all three facets,’ said Walker. ‘He can take the new ball, he’s a capable batter and he’s got one of the best arms in the league. He’s worked extremely hard on his fitness.

‘George has the opportunity to be here for 10-15 years and to show he can be one of the best keepers in the league.’

Havant have also signed Portsmouth University seam bowler Nick Ward, who will get chances to impress prior to returning to parent club Folkestone when his studying commitments end.

Chris Stone is back after missing the entire 2021 season through a knee injury.

Ward was recommended to Havant by first team batsman Harry Gadd, who is also at Portsmouth Uni.

Walker was a proven all-rounder in his younger days but an Achilles injury suffered a few years ago has restricted his bowling in more recent times. ‘

‘That ship has sailed,’ he quipped with regards his chances of bowling in 2022. ‘The body isn’t as durable as it once was.

‘But I’ve got confidence in Richard Jerry, Nick Ward and Sonny Reynolds - they’re above and beyond anything I could offer.’

Walker plans to open the batting alongside teenager Charlie Whitfield, just 15.

Elsewhere, Chris Stone is back to bolster the Havant top order after missing the entire 2021 season through a knee injury.

‘He’s like a new signing,’ said Walker. ‘Chris is one of the best natural cricketers I have ever played with. He’s a match winner.

‘He’s also another leader - people look up to him because of his ability.’

Stone has already showed signs of his talent with an unbeaten 67 in Havant’s National Cup romp against Littlehampton last Sunday.

He smote six fours and four sixes in a 32-ball innings to help Havant post 256-2 off just 25 overs.

Openers Stuart Ransley (75) and Peter Hopson (52) along with No 3 Gadd (50 not out off 28 balls) also impressed before Littlehampton were restricted to 109-2 in reply.

Veteran all-rounder Richard Hindley, who celebrated his 46th birthday last month, is another experienced campaigner Walker can call on.

Asked if he had set any pre-season targets, Walker replied: ‘No. Sometimes you set yourself goals, you don’t reach them, and you think you’ve under-achieved.

‘I just want us to play positive cricket, to try and play on the front foot.

‘The first few weeks are massive. It’ll be a case of trying to build momentum and see where that can take you.’