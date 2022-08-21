Waterloovile skipper Reynolds compiles maiden Southern Premier League century on a great day for batters

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Waterlooville skipper was one of 13 SPL centurions - hitting 101 in a Division 2 fixture against OTs & Romsey.

But he still finished on the losing side as promotion-chasing OTs romped to an eight-wicket victory.

The hosts also boasted a centurion of their own - Rob Newman ending undefeated on 101. And they very nearly had a second: Joseph Vaughan needed to hit a six to bring up both the win and his hundred, but could only manage a boundary, agonisingly ending on 99 not out!

Archie Reynolds struck a maiden Southern Premier League century for Waterlooville in an eight-wicket loss to OTs & Romsey Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Reynolds has enjoyed the best season of his career with the bat, and was setting a new SPL best for the second week running - his 86 against Bashey 2nds having been his seventh SPL half-century of 2022.

He is now the second highest runscorer in the division with 664 at 55.33 - a list dominated by Hambledon record-breaker Matt De Villiers, who now has 1,134 runs at 103.09 (and from one fewer innings than Reynolds).

Reynolds’ only previous hundred for Ville had come in a friendly against Swanmore - 102 - six years ago.

Reynolds and Dan Birch (72) added 162 for the second wicket, before Kiwi Josh McGregor thumped 39 off 23 balls to help take the total to 262-6. Former Portsmouth regular Vikram Dawson bagged 3-50.

Newman hit 12 fours in his unbeaten 101, which was made off only 81 balls, as OTs kept the pressure on Andover for the second promotion slot behind champions-elect Hambledon.

Andover are 17 points ahead of OTs with two games remaining after a dramatic tie with St Cross 2nds.

Chasing 155 for victory, Andover were in huge trouble when they lost their ninth wicket with the score on 122.

But Matt Hooper (21 not out) and No 11 Richard Taylor (7) added 32 for the last wicket to level the scores.

Michael Booth (3-3) then had the final say, trapping Taylor leg before.

THE WEEKEND SPL CENTURIONS

153 – Charlie Mumford, Academy v Lymington (Premier Division).

144 – Dinesh Thimodya, Ventnor v Rowledge (Division 1).

121 – Ben Duggan, Portsmouth v Calmore Sports (Division 1).

124 – Tom Morton, South Wilts v Totton & Eling (Premier Division).

121 – Josh Williams, Sparsholt v Alton (Division 1).

112 – George Marshall, Hambledon v Hartley Wintney (Division 2).

107 – Joe Collings-Wells, Burridge v Bournemouth (Premier Division).

106 - Tom Willoughby, Bournemouth v Burridge (Premier Division).

102* - Ben Draper, South Wilts v Totton & Eling (Premier Division).

102 – Sufian Munir, Fawley v Hook & Newnham Basics II (Division 2).

101* - Rob Newman, OTs & Romsey v Waterlooville (Division 2).

101 – Archie Reynolds, Waterlooville v OTs & Romsey (Division 2).