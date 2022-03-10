Waterlooville ABC to stage comeback show some two years after club's last big occasion

The club are hosting an action-packed show on Saturday at the Waterlooville Community Centre - some two years after their last big occasion.

In total, 18 contests will take place over the course of the evening, with nine of those featuring home Waterlooville fighters.

Waterlooville ABC saw great numbers turn out for their previous show in March 2020 - just a matter of weeks before the coronavirus pandemic ended all amateur sport for a prolonged period.

Waterlooville ABC's Troy Cook jumps for joy after winning his bout in the club's last show held in March 2020 Picture: Vernon Nash (070320-059

In fact, that last event was the first the club had put on for the best part of a decade - and after another long wait Waterlooville BC secretary Garry Bird is looking forward to the boxing club being the town's centre of attention again.

‘We originally had one coach, we’re now up to seven coaches, of course, we’re putting Waterlooville on the map,’ said Bird.

‘I think we had a lot of lads on the verge of packing up (during the pandemic). The thing is, when you’re in a habit of doing something, it’s hard to get that habit going again.

‘It was the first one for many years (last home show), we’ve built on that success over the past two years, we’re on for 18 contests.

Troy Cook in his bout in Waterlooville ABC's last show in March 2020 Picture: Vernon Nash (070320-058

‘What we have done this time, we’ve managed to keep Portsmouth and one from surrounding areas - we’re trying to keep all the local clubs involved.

‘That way, it keeps the interest, ticket sales are better for people like spectators who come to watch.

‘Last time we had a changing room for all our lads and you could see the buzz of them charging each other up. It was very rewarding.’