Waterlooville bowl Fawley out for 37 in five-wicket victory

Ashan Silva took figures of 4-8 for Waterlooville. Picture: Neil Marshall (180616-025)

Sam Hillman took his first five-wicket haul this season (5-13) and Ashan Silva collected figures of 4-8 off 7.3 overs to leave the visitors shell-shocked before going on to clinch a five-wicket victory.

Waterlooville s reply was far from convincing, with the extras count in both side's innings outscoring the highest score of eight mustered by Brendan Streather and Waterlooville captain Archie Reynolds in each team's respective innings.

But the hosts managed to get home in 19 overs, reaching 44-5 on a day that belonged to the bowlers.

Waterlooville decided to field first, with Hillman and Silva soon getting to work dismissing Fawley's batsman.

Hillman trapped opener Kieran Earl lbw to leave the visitors 7-1 and it signalled the start of an innings of struggle.

Both Hillman and Silva got rid of Fawley's top nine batsman, with Tim Jackson getting the other, to put Waterlooville in complete control at the halfway point.

Not a single batsman managed to muster double figures as Streather's eight was the top score of the innings. Although the four leg byes and six wides conceded by Waterlooville did at least take the innings extras to 10, with Fawley managing 37 all out from 24.3 overs.

The hosts still managed to lose five wickets in pursuit of the total but reached 44-5 in 19 overs on a low-scoring afternoon.