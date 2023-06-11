Portchester X captain Jason Tame

They triumphed 5-2 with victories for Bill Phillips (200-149), Rob Derry Jnr (200-165), Rob Derry Snr (200-151) and Richie Burnett Jnr (200-196) – the latter recording an unfinished break of 34.

Wayne Rendle claimed a first consolation success for the Bananas, easily winning 200-108, before Lee Rendle took the last game 200-179.

Portchester X stay top with a two-point advantage going into the last week after their 5-2 victory against Pompey Royals.

Jason Orchard got the Royals off to a good start with a 200-162 victory.

The Portchester team hit back as Mark Kingswell (37 break) won 200-144, Jason Tame triumphed 200-179 and Luke Roberts compiled a 33 break en route to his 200-140. victory.

Chad Wainwright got a point back for the Royals, winning 200-177, but Matt James (200-191) took Portchester over the winning line by edging a close contest.

Copnor A & E have moved into runners-up spot after a 7-0 drubbing of Cowplain Misfits.

There were breaks galore at the Copnor Club as Mark Tillison (30 break) won 200-157 and Steve Toms (31) triumphed 200-155.

Ant Lacey won 200-174 before Tony Simmonds rolled back the years with breaks of 35 and 48 to win 200-128.

Steve Hughes compiled a 40 break in his 200-125 win, and the best was saved for last as Dave Lawrence won 200-142 helped by breaks of 31, 31, 34

and 37.

Cowplain B are third after beating Bellair X 5-2.

Cowplain wins came from James Curtis (31 break, 200-190), Heath Smith (200-81), Gary Curtis (30 break, 200-181) and Pete Gorvin (200-118).