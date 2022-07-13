Waterlooville C deny Copnor a Portsmouth Billiards League double with President’s Cup final success

Waterlooville win the President's Cup (from left) Ioan Moon, Rob Derry Jnr, Gary Wilton, Darren Harper, Bill Phillips, Rob Derry Snr (captain) and Richie Burnett.

Having claimed the league title the week before, Copnor suffered a 1,140-983 final loss to Ville at the Bellair club in Havant.

Copnor’s Steve Toms conceded a whopping 120-point start to Rob Derry Jnr, but thanks to an unbeaten 32 break triumphed 200-179.

Ville opened up a healthy lead when the much-improved Gary Wilton hammered Mick Hall 200-88.

Copnor’s Ant Lacey defeated Darren Harper 200-169 victory. Harper got off to the better start only for Lacey to hit back with a couple of breaks in the teens. A break of 16 took Lacey past the winning post.

Copnor’s Steve Hughes had to give Ioan Moon a 100 start, which proved crucial as the latter won 200-143.

There was a really good game between Copnor’s Mark Tillison and Bill Phillips, with the former only winning by seven points after starting with a 90-point advantage.

Tillison got going halfway through, making three breaks in the teens.