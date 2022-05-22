Reynolds is averaging 88 after his seven friendly, league and cup innings so far this year following an undefeated half-century in a league victory over Hook & Newnham Basics 2nds.

Asked to chase 124 for a third straight league success, the opening bat compiled 52 not out - his fourth half-century so far - with eight fours.

Gabriel Broadhurst (32) helped his skipper put on 77 for the first wicket as Ville eventually eased to a seven-wicket victory with 20 overs in hand.

Including the end of last summer, Ville have now won six league matches in a row.

Their latest victory was set up by their bowlers after Reynolds had won the toss and chosen to field.

Sam Hillma (2-18), Josh McCoy (2-19) and Jon Hudson (1-19) were all among the wickets as Hook were reduced to 48-5.

Rhodes Franklin (50) was the only batsman to offer serious resistance before New Zealand overseas Josh McGregor (3-16) cleaned up the tail.

Hambledon are the only other Division 2 club to have won their opening three games. But due to having 20 points deducted before the season had started due to an administrative issue, they are only as high as fifth.

Matt De Villiers compiled his third successive half-century as Hambledon chased a 250-plus target to beat St Cross 2nds.

The South African had started his SPL career at the Dons with 89 on debut against Fair Oak. He followed that up with 67 against OTs & Romsey.

This time he was unbeaten on 63 off 60 balls as Hambledon completed a five-wicket win off the first ball of the 48th over.

George Marshall (51) and Dan McGovern (23) had started the run chase with an opening stand of 80, before De Villiers and Henry Glanfield (47) added 78 for the third wicket.

Chris Pratt kept the momentum going by swatting three sixes and two fours in a 25-ball 37, dominating a fourth wicket stand of 49 with De Villiers, whose share was just nine.