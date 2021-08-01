Waterlooville just above Southern Premier League Division 2 drop zone after batting collapse against Bashley 2nds

Archie Reynolds fell for a duck as his Waterlooville side were routed for just 62 by Bashley 2nds. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Only three Ville players made double figures as they were routed for just 62 in the New Forest - the hosts romping to a six-wicket victory.

Opening bowlers Sean Read (3-12) and Sam Crisp (2-13) reduced Ville to 21-5 after they were inserted - four wickets falling for one run after reaching 20-1.

There were ducks for skipper Archie Reynolds, Sonny Reynolds and Dan Birch.

Bashley endured a similar batting collapse when they replied - crashing from 13-0 to 16-4 with Sonny Reynolds taking 2-5 in his two overs.

But wicket-keeper Tom Jacques (34 not out) and Josh Parsons (13 not out) avoided any more alarms with Bashley winning in the 17th over.

Elsewhere in the league, ex-West Indies U19 international Anthony Alleyne continued his superb form for Ventnor.

He hit his fifth successive score of 50 or more in a four-wicket win over early-season table-toppers OTs & Romsey.