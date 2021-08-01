Waterlooville just above Southern Premier League Division 2 drop zone after batting collapse against Bashley 2nds
Waterlooville are just one place above the Southern Premier League Division 2 relegation area after a crushing loss to fellow strugglers Bashley 2nds.
Only three Ville players made double figures as they were routed for just 62 in the New Forest - the hosts romping to a six-wicket victory.
Opening bowlers Sean Read (3-12) and Sam Crisp (2-13) reduced Ville to 21-5 after they were inserted - four wickets falling for one run after reaching 20-1.
There were ducks for skipper Archie Reynolds, Sonny Reynolds and Dan Birch.
Bashley endured a similar batting collapse when they replied - crashing from 13-0 to 16-4 with Sonny Reynolds taking 2-5 in his two overs.
But wicket-keeper Tom Jacques (34 not out) and Josh Parsons (13 not out) avoided any more alarms with Bashley winning in the 17th over.
Elsewhere in the league, ex-West Indies U19 international Anthony Alleyne continued his superb form for Ventnor.
He hit his fifth successive score of 50 or more in a four-wicket win over early-season table-toppers OTs & Romsey.
Alleyne followed up scores of 101 (v South Wilts 2nds), 51 (v Fair Oak), 51 (v Fawley) and 93 not out (v Waterlooville) with an unbeaten 66 against OTs.