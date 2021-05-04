Waterlooville recover from dismal start to record Southern Premier League opening day victory

Jon Hudson took two early wickets for Waterlooville in their victory over Fawley. Pic: Mick Young.

Ville skipper Archie Reynolds, having lost the toss, was among the wickets to fall as his side slipped to 32-4 in their Division 2 curtain-raiser.

Reynolds made just 13 and younger brother Sonny - playing just as a batsman after returning to the club from Havant - was also dismissed by Bailey Parratt for two.

No 6 Daniel Birch started the recovery by hitting eight fours and a six in a 47-ball 54. But it was still 131-7 when he was dismissed.

That brought in No 9 Harry McBride, who proceeded to hit five fours in his unbeaten 42 off 38 deliveries.

McBride added an unbroken 59 for the ninth wicket with Jack Pearce (20 not out) as Ville closed on 217-8 off their 40 overs - a total boosted by 23 wides.

Following rain, Fawley’s revised target was 145 in 22 overs.

If they had harboured victory thoughts, they were soon blown away by Ville opening bowlers Jon Hudson and Ashan Silva.

Between them, they reduced Fawley to 14-4 with both openers - skipper Callum Earl and Nisarg Vyas - out for a single.