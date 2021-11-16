Waterlooville Sports Bar snooker prospects shine as new Cuestars under-21 season gets up and running

Cuestars under-21 silver trophy opening round winner Samuel Laxton, left, and beaten finalist Chloe White

In fact, five of the eight trophies up for grabs in the event were claimed by cueists based out of Waterlooville.

For Portsmouth potter Samuel Laxton, it was fifth time lucky as he lifted the silver tour trophy, writes Tim Dunkley.

The 16-year-old, who overcame women's world number 20 Chloe White in the final Salisbury Snooker Club, would have really enjoyed his win after finishing runner-up four times in the previous three seasons.

But teenager Laxton was quick to praise the opponent he beat in the final after a tough meeting with Havant's White.

‘It’s so mentally draining playing Chloe because she’s such a good safety player,’ said silver trophy winner Laxton.

‘You’ve got to be really tactical when you play her. It’s always a good battle between us, I really enjoy playing her.’

Laxton didn’t drop a frame in three group-stage matches and defeated Londoner John Donovan 2-1 in the last-four.

Fellow silver tour finalist White, 20, finished runner-up in the same group as Laxton and beat Harry Wyatt (Ferndown) 2-1 in the other semi-final.

Meanwhile, Rhys Pearce, Waterlooville Sports Bar's four-time junior pool League champion and winner of the Monday junior snooker league, made the bronze final for the first time.

After defeating home player Thomas McEvoy 2-0 to reach the final, he suffered a 2-0 defeat to Caden Read (Chandler’s Ford) in the bronze tour showpiece.

Daniel Walter, who is based at Gosport's Mayfair Snooker Club, won his bronze group but went out 2-0 to Read in the last-four.

Defending champion and professional player Jamie Wilson - also based out of Waterlooville Sports Bar - conceded a 14-point start and lost 2-1 to Welsh international Ollie Briffett-Payne in the gold final.

Portsmouth's George Laxton collected the runner-up trophy in the plate after losing to last season’s bronze champion Asten Sahota of Southampton.