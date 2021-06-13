Waterlooville’s bid to end Southern Premier League Division 2 leaders OTs & Romsey’s 100 per cent run ends with six-wicket thrashing

Archie Reynolds top scored for Waterlooville in their SPL Division 2 loss to leaders OTs & Romsey. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Ville entered the game at Rowlands Avenue in second place, but dropped down three places after being handed a six-wicket drubbing.

The hosts paid the price for a below-par batting display that saw only skipper Archie Reynolds score more than 15.

After Reynolds won the toss and chose to bat, he put on 34 for the first wicket with Alex Shepherd (10).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was to prove Ville’s best stand of the innings, and no-one would get close to Reynolds’ 34 than No 6 Daniel Birch (15).

No 3 Namish Verma (2) fell cheaply while the next two batsmen in the order - Sonny Reynolds (5) and Jon Hudson (1) - were caught and bowled by Joseph Vaughan (2-20).

No 10 Ashan Silva (10) was only the fourth Ville batsman to reach double figures as his side were ripped out for 107 (Harry Tulk 3-12) - extras (18) the second highest total overall.

Such a small target was never going to prove too challenging for the leaders, and opener Jovan Dhariwal (45) - on his first SPL appearance of 2021 - ensured a solid start to OTs’ reply.

OTs took their time, eventually wrapping up victory on 108-4 in the 35th over.

*Skipper Charlie Gwynn produced a stunning spell to wrap up second-placed Fair Oak’s 121-run drubbing of South Wilts 2nds.

After Jimmy Hawkins’ 4-23 burst had reduced Wilts to 19-5, Gwynn brought himself on. He proceeded to take four wickets for just one run off 22 balls as the hosts collapsed to 48 all out.

It was a good end to a game that began badly for Gwynn when he was dismissed for a duck as Oak posted 169-7 - Will Hughes top scoring with 55 at No 4.

*Elsewhere in the third tier of the SPL, Liphook’s George Neave was left stranded on 99 not out as his side amassed 227-9 against Fawley.

In reply, Suman Ganguly (4-20) and Joe Randall (4-28) combined to skittle Fawley for 78 - Liphook running out 154-run winners.

*Paultons were a third Division 2 side to be dismissed for under 100 when they were hammered by Ventnor.

Asked to chase 211, the hosts crashed to 25-6. They lurched to 50-8 before the best stand of their innings - a 27-run partnership between Liam Longland (26) and Harman Chandhoke (5).