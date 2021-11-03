Waterlooville's Liam Wiseman sets out five-year goal after attaining professional boxing licence

Liam Wiseman, centre, with father and coach Daron Wiseman, far right, as well as British Boxing Board of Control members

The Waterlooville welterweight was granted his pro licence after meeting with British Boxing Board of Control members in London yesterday.

For the 19-year-old, it moved him another step closer to his aspiration of moving up the ladder at his weight division as a professional.

All that's left to do now for Wiseman is to pass a medical before he can get to work in the ring - and he is eyeing a big 2022.

The Team Wiseman Boxing member, who is trained by father Daron Wiseman, has already signed a three-year promotional deal with Steve Goodwin after making the step up from the amateur ranks.

And having not fought since January 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, Liam Wiseman is keen to make up for lost time with several pro bouts next year.

He said: ‘They (BBBoC members) were like where do you see yourself in three years? Within three years I want to have a Southern Area title and within five years I want to have the British title. They granted me my licence within two minutes, they’ve said I’ve got a great mindset, my attitude is brilliant, they’ve already seen me as a boxer and they said my style will suit the pro game brilliantly.

‘We’re looking for March (pro debut). I’ve got to have my medical and then I’ve got to have an eight-week camp beforehand.

‘Hopefully I’ll have my medical done before Christmas, I’ll have an eight-week camp straightaway from January, so hopefully mid-March.’

Despite having no fight date currently scheduled, teenager Wiseman is continuing his hard work in the gym.

He feels it's important to keep himself in tip-top shape to make things 'easier' for when his pro debut arrives.

Wiseman added: ‘It just seems like I’m meeting these people who are quite high up I’m just getting positive feedback all the time.

‘I’ve got a lot of pressure on my shoulders, everyone is expecting me to succeed, which is good.

‘I’m just making my life easier for when I do go into camp (hard training schedule). If I stay flat out now, when the time comes around (for pro debut) it should be easy.