They won on the Starks’ father and son rinks, with another drawing. Charlie Bailey’s foursome responded for Fareham with a 10-shot win.

Second place Rowner had to get to grips with an artificial surface at Cowplain, winning by 17 shots thanks to victories on the rinks of Graeme Coles and Barry Stafford.

Cowplain claimed four points with narrow rink victories from Steve Wiggins and Dave Luffman.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barry Stafford helped Rowner win at Cowplain.

Bottom club Lee-on-the-Solent claimed their first win with a 16-shot home success over

Alexandra. With both clubs winning on two rinks, it was the 14-shot win on Martin Ellis’ rink that proved decisive.

Waterlooville must have travelled to Priory with high hopes after their huge win the previous week. If they did, they were totally mistaken as Priory handed them a 79-shot hammering.

The closest any Ville rink got was an eight-shot defeat on Derek Holt’s rink. The other three Priory rinks claimed big wins, led by a 37-shot win for Adrian Snook’s men.

Leigh Park put their previous week’s hammering behind them as they got their first win of the season with a 41-shot eclipse of visitors Lee-on-the-Solent.

Big wins on the rinks of Barry Dixon and Jamie Ward were backed up by another from Mark Miller’s quartet. For Lee, Graham Hillier’s rink came back from being seven down to snatch a one-shot victory.

The success moved Leigh Park out of the bottom three, with Solent now in bottom spot.

In the only Division 2 match played, Vospers walked down the street to take on Portsmouth Water at their Alexandra home, winning by just two shots.

Whilst two of the rinks were having a toe-to-toe struggle, with Vospers winning one by two shots with the other drawn, the other two were battling to see who finished with the biggest win. It ended with both recording 16-shot victories - Terry Smith for Vospers and Pete Musson for Portsmouth Water.

Division 3 leaders Denmead won by 16 shots at Purbrook Heath, led by Mike Wright’s foursome. Mark Berry’s rink prevented the whitewash with their one-shot win.

Gas Social are keeping the pressure on Denmead after beating visitors Pembroke Gardens by 25 shots. Gas triumphed on three rinks, with large wins from George Reuter and Stuart Townsley.