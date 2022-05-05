Waverley start new Portsmouth Bowls League season in style with huge win over Alexandra

But due to the two-year disruption caused by the pandemic, lots of clubs have made numerous changes to their squads.

In Division 1, a much-changed Waverley took on old rivals Alexandra (similarly much changed) and announced their determination to keep hold of the Peter’s Bowl by thrashing their visitors by 65 shots.

Not surprisingly, they won all four rinks, with huge wins on the rinks of John Biggs and Gary Starks. For Alex, only Carl Baggott’s rink kept the loss down to single figures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy McKain's rink helped Milton Park beat visitors Gosport as the curtain was lifted on a new Portsmouth Bowls League season. Picture: Sarah Standing

Rowner made an excellent start on their return to the top flight by beating visitors Leigh Park by 31 shots, winning on all four rinks. However, all the damage was inflicted by Graeme Coles’ men as they made full use of home green knowledge to win by 18 shots.

Priory also started well with a 29-shot success on the carpet at Cowplain, winning on three rinks led by the 21-shot triumph on Adrian Snook’s rink. They probably should have got all 16 points except that Martin Eggleton’s rink dropped sixes on two of the last three ends!

Waterlooville made use of their carpet to beat Lee-on-the-Solent by 10 shots. They won on three rinks and their victory was thanks to the eight-shot win on Barry Tovey’s rink.

Vospers got their Division 2 season off to an excellent start with 25-shot win at Naismith, who were hampered by playing one short. Vospers won on three rinks, led by the 12-shot victory on Ray Porter’s rink. For Naismith, Vic Robertson’s quartet picked up six shots on the last three ends to take their game by a solitary shot.

Milton Park beat visitors Gosport by 17 shots, winning on three rinks. Andy McKain’s quartet did the damage for Milton with their 14-shot victory, while Tony Horne’s rink prevented the whitewash with their three-shot win.

Portsmouth Water claimed three rinks as they beat visitors Star & Crescent by eight shots, Mick Edney’s rink winning by 10.

Star were hampered by also having to play one short on a rink, which cost them the rink point as the 25 per cent deduction meant they lost overall.

Due to a very late decision by College Park not to enter a team, there are only six clubs in Division 3.

Bridgemary got off to an excellent start by inflicting a 37-shot win on visitors Pembroke Gardens. They won on three rinks, led by the 20-shot triumph on Andy Dawson’s rink. David Brookes’ rink spared Pembroke’s blushes with their 13-shot win.