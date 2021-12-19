Well-known sporting official Dennis Emery set to step down as Hampshire Cricket League chairman

Dennis Emery is stepping down as Hampshire Cricket League chairman

The sprightly 73-year old, one of the county's best known sporting officials, will leave the post at the league's annual meeting next February.

Philip Wilson, who has been vice-chairman for the past 14 years, will retire with him, writes Mike Vimpany.

With no succession plan in place and no-one from the existing Management Committee keen to step up, the HCL is now seeking nominations for the two key positions.

‘I'm only too happy to have a chat with anyone interested in succeeding Philip and myself,’ Emery clarified.

‘We are fortunate to have an excellent committee, thoroughly experienced in cricket management.’

Emery, a real sportaholic, stepped into the breach in August 2016 - the league, at that time the country's largest recreational competition, having been without a chairman for since Ian Millington stepped down the previous March.

A retired policeman, and a keen Newcastle United fan, Emery is well known in local sport having played cricket for many years as a seam bowler for Ampfield, alongside several other clubs in the Romsey area.

He plans to continue umpiring on the county 2ne XI circuit and more specifically in the Southern Premier League, where he is appointments secretary.

Equally active in football circles, Emery will also continue as the Wessex Football League Registration Secretary, a position he has held for over two decades.

Reflecting on his decision, Emery said: ‘I have decided to stand down having completed what I set out to do six years ago.

‘That included the introduction of shorter length games, providing more flexibility with ground accreditation standards so teams can be promoted out of the regional divisions, and cutting down travel times to matches.

‘There is now majority voting in place at annual meetings.

‘Philip, who deserves a rest after a 14-year stint as vice-chairman, and I can do no more than hand over to others who have plans for the future of the Hampshire Cricket League.

‘The pandemic has made it difficult for all of us over the past two years, but we have managed to get cricket played again, with a full programme in 2021.’