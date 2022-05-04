West Indian pair boost Gosport Borough CC following triple departure ahead of new Southern Premier League season

Before that, however, he declares himself ‘a bit cautious’ about the opening few weeks following the loss of three key players.

All-rounder Jacob Harris, 20, was first to depart when he stepped up two tiers to join Sarisbury.

Harris was Gosport’s leading league runscorer last year - and fourth highest in the fourth tier of the SPL - with 325 runs at 46.43. He was also the team’s third top wicket-taker with 15 at 18.53.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Gosport Borough signing Tyrell Chicot is dismissed by Keiron Dunstan during last weekend's friendly against Portsmouth & Southsea. Picture: Allan Hutchings

His departure was followed, just a short while before pre-season began, by twins Ollie and Charlie Cleal decamping to top flight Burridge.

‘I was really looking forward to the season,’ said Harrop. ‘I still think we’ve got a strong enough side to compete but losing those players did take some gloss off. Now we’re having to reassess.’

Against that, there are some new signings

Sri Lankan spinner Sampath Prathapasinghe has returned to Privett Park after a spell at Burridge, while St Lucian fast bowler Tyrel Chicot made his debut in last week’s friendly against Portsmouth & Southsea.

Gosport's Mark Toogood on his way to a half-century in the pre-season friendly against Portsmouth & Southsea. Picture: Allan Hutchings

Chicot has joined Gosport as their 2022 overseas player on the recommendation of Denzel James, a top order batsman who also hails from St Lucia.

James played for Gosport in pre-season last year, scoring 86 against Southampton University 2nds and 92 against Fareham & Crofton 1sts in friendlies. But he then joined the Army and didn’t play a single league game.

James, who is English qualfied, is back this year, though, and has already shown what he can do with 118 not out off 95 balls in a friendly against Hursley Park, with 13 fours and four sixes.

In addition to the departures, Gosport will be without Harrop for the first three weeks as he is working abroad. Vice-captain Greg Kitchin will take charge in his absence, starting against newly-promoted Sway on Saturday.

Ross Harrop batting for Gosport against Portsmouth & Southsea in last weekend's friendly. Picture: Allan Hutchings

Former US Portsmouth batsman Mark Toogood has shown good pre-season form with 52 and 53 in his two visits to the crease.

Sway won most of their matches en route to Hampshire League promotion last year, and Harrop said: ‘They’re an unknown quantity.

‘The aggressiveness of some teams could be unexpected for them. I’ve played in the Hampshire League and it’s a lot friendlier.