What a difference a week makes as weather is a whole lot kinder at Southsea, Portsmouth Lakeside, Great Salterns, Havant, Fareham and Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun events

Just a week previous the blustery conditions amid the stormy weather made life difficult for the 276 finishers who battled on despite the testing elements.

But this time around runners were greeted by much more favourable conditions, with 368 runners making it home on Saturday at Southsea.

Chris Burch was the first finisher, completing the distance in a course personal best time of 17mins 39secs.

Southampton AC teenager Thomas Hicks followed Burch home (17:47) while Liss Running Club first-timer David Reid was third (17:53).

Basingstoke & Mid Hants member Rebecca Sleap was fifth overall and first female with a time of 18:38.

n Nikki Moxham was the first female home for the third week running and fourth overall (19:29) in the latest Portsmouth Lakeside 5k event.

While Matthew Russell was the first of the 193 finishers who completed the Lakeside course in 18:09.

In the third parkrun event held in Portsmouth last weekend, Peter Newman was the first of the 107 finishers at Great Salterns, completing the 5k distance in 19:01.

Hedge End Running Club's Anna Smith-James headed along to take on the recently opened course for the first time, coming home the first of the female runners (22:01).

n The conditions were much more welcoming for runners at the Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun.

First-time visitor to the seafront course Matt Woodward was the first of the 342 finishers who completed the latest Lee event (16:56).

Stubbington Green Runners' Lucy May made it back as the first of the female finishers (21:11).

Havant parkrun returned after the stormy conditions had forced the 5k event to be postponed the week previous.

Staunton Country Park was closed because of the feared damage Storm Eunice could cause, but it was business as usual on Saturday with 168 finishers turning out at Havant.

Denmead Striders' Julian Manning was the first home in a time of 17:50 while Valerie Sasto just missed out on a top-10 placing, coming home 11th overall as was the first female back (20:53).

The latest Fareham parkrun saw 237 finishers with course first-time visitor Lewis Small first home (18:33). Another first-timer, young Chloe Jones, was the first female back in a time of 20:41.

