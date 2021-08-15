White hot Sullivan holds his nerve as Burridge defeat Havant in tense Southern Premier League finale

Sullivan White bagged 4-23 as Burridge defeated Havant by three runs.

In a game that ebbed and flowed, Havant entered the final over - bowled by Sullivan White - requiring eight to win with last wicket pair Freddie Gadd and Ali Gardner at the crease.

White’s first four balls brought four singles, leaving four required from the final two balls.

White, bowling a nerveless last over, then produced two yorkers- the first one was dug out by Gadd but the second clean bowled him and Havant were left tantalisingly short.

White finished with 4-23 - his third best SPL figures - as Havant, asked to chase 172 for victory, were dismissed for 168.

White had earlier taken the first two wickets - opener Peter Hopson (8) and skipper Chris Morgan (11). Havant were then 37-3 when skipper Hilio De Abreu (2-29) had Ben Walker (8) caught behind by keeper Azimunnoor Chowdhury.

Harry Gadd held the innings together with 53, receiving handy support from Jeremy Bulled (18) and Richard Jerry (18).

However, when Gadd was dismissed - caught by De Abreu off of Dan Stancliffe - the game looked up for Havant at 130-7.

But Freddie Gadd and Alfie Taw, both 18, showed remarkable maturity and calmness as 33 runs were added for the eighth and ninth wickets.

Havant had reached 163-8 when White returned for a second spell and bowled Taw (11) and Gadd (11).

White’s figures were his best since taking 5-44 against Alton in 2017; his best remains the 5-20 he bagged against Bashley the previous year.

Burridge’s innings had been a stop-start affair, just like Havant's. Every time a partnership got going, a wicket fell.

Opener Chowdhury (44) and No 8 Stancliffe (27) top scored as Burridge recovered from 137-7 against left arm spinner Morgan (4-23) and the impressive left arm seamer Taw (3-23).

Havant, though, were left to rue the 21 wides they conceded (nine more than Burridge sent down). In a game decided by such a small margin, their inaccuracies came back to haunt them.