White hot Sullivan stars as lowly Burridge record shock victory over Hampshire Academy in the Southern Premier League

The seamer took 5-39 as the third-placed Academy were handed a 160-run thrashing by a Burridge side who had started the day second from bottom of the top flight.

Replying to Burridge’s 279-8 declared at the Ageas Bowl Nursery Ground, the hosts careered to 32-4 with White bagging all four wickets.

Three of his victims - Charlie Mumford, Jude Wright and Andrew MacEwan - failed to score, facing just seven balls between them.

Sullivan White took five wickets as Burridge thrashed Hampshire Academy. Picture by Alex Shute

Opener Wilf La Fontaine Jackson (25) watched all four depart before he was fifth out with the score on 52, dismissed by Dan Stancliffe.

The Academy lurched to 81-1 when Sullivan claimed his fifth victim, Sam Ruffell.

It was the third time in his career that White had picked up a five-wicket haul in the SPL top flight, with his career best remaining 5-20 against Bashley six years ago.

But his latest five-for has taken his league tally to 28 - setting a new career best tally.

Extras (29) ended up being the Academy’s highest score as they slithered to 119 all out.

Skipper Joe Collings-Wells had earlier hit his highest score of 2022 - 76 - after winning the toss and choosing to bat.

Azimunnoor Chowdhury, who normally opens, came in at No 6 and also struck his best score of the campaign, 60. In the process, he shared a seventh wicket stand of 51 with Jack Watson (24).

Chowdhury also shared a fifth wicket stand of 66 with Will Donald (38) as Burridge posted their highest score of the SPL season.

Bournemouth remain bottom despite a remarkable three-wicket win over Bashley.

After being inserted at Chapel Gate, Bashley plunged to 29-7 (Dan Conway 5-16) before Finlay Gordon (36) and George Wilson (31 not out) hoisted the score to 103 all out.

Bournemouth’s reply was almost as bad as Bashley’s start - Dan Goodey (6-25) starring as the hosts nosedived to 37-6 and 60-7.

At that stage, 17 wickets had fallen in the game for only 163 runs. But Jake Hurley and skipper Chris Park - batting at No 8 and 9 respectively - put together a match-winning eighth wicket stand.

Hurley ended on 45 not out - with three fours and three sixes - and Park on 13 not out as Bournemouth reached their small target in the 28th over.