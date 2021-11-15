Wightlink Warriors collect accolade at annual National Speedway Awards

Wightlink Warriors co-owners Barry Bishop, left, and Martin Widman with the club's National Speedway Awards honour

At the annual event, hosted World Speedway Riders Association (WSRA), the Isle of Wight-based team were awarded the prize of community club of 2021.

Warriors dropped out of the National League and broke away from the British Speedway Promoters Limited authority earlier this year and there were concerns over how the year might look for the club, writes Rob Dyer.

But after organising a 'summer spectacular' of track racing, record crowds were attracted to the Smallbrook Stadium while Warriors received high praise for their innovative ideas.

It was the club's recurring ethos of putting fans first which really stood out for the WRSA panel, who handed co-owners Barry Bishop and Martin Widman the 'golden shoe award'.

Bishop said: ‘Thank you to the selection committee of the WSRA. Martin and myself are on cloud nine and following our change of direction we never expected another nomination, let alone this success.

‘Our focus has always been on improving our unique product, involving the whole family and providing value for money on a great night out. We got it right.

‘Feedback tells us as much and this award adds further backing that we were right to do things in a new way, but it has taken a whole team effort to make race night work for everyone and this success should be dedicated to all those who play a part, however small, in our events.