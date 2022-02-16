Window cleaning brothers sweep table-topping Fareham into comfortable lead - but they end up holding on for a Western Conference point

Fareham (black) v Bristol University. Picture: Keith Woodland

But, after a remarkable second half turnaround, it was Fareham who were left hanging on for a 3-3 draw after the Bristol students had scored three goals of their own in a devastating eight-minute spell, writes MIKE VIMPANY.

Despite having their six-match winning sequence ended, Fareham remain top of the log as second placed Ashmoor crashed 4-0 at Isca.

That result sets up another top match for Fareham this Sunday when Exeter-based Isca – now third in the table, two points behind George Harris’s side – come to Henry Cort (1.30pm).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fareham (black) v Bristol University. Picture: Keith Woodland

Bristol could neither cope with the initially atrocious wet conditions or the devastating Davey duo in the opening stages and appeared to be headed for a crushing defeat.

The Daveys threw the mop and bucket at Bristol, with Chris bagging his 16th minute goal in between George’s sixth and 23rd minute strikes.

Fareham’s finishing was clinical, the team purring with confidence at the half-time break.

How the game changed in the next 35 minutes, with Fareham’s slick passing game falling apart as Bristol applied a high press.

Fareham (black) v Bristol University. Picture: Keith Woodland

Fareham lost control of the midfield and were pinned back in their own half as first Tom Harris cut the gap from a penalty corner and then Bristol scored twice in 90 seconds – Chris White making it 2-1 before Harris equalised – to turn the game on its head.

As weather conditions marginally improved, so Fareham kept their heads, goalkeeper Alex White pulling off several good saves – the table topping hosts repelling two late Bristol short corners to hold out for a 3-3 draw.

Fareham (black) v Bristol University. Picture: Keith Woodland

Fareham (black) v Bristol University. Picture: Keith Woodland

Fareham (black) v Bristol University. Picture: Keith Woodland