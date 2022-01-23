Work continuing to clear water from Wightlink Warriors' Smallbrook Stadium following severe flooding

Track flooding at Wightlink Warriors' Smallbrook Stadium

Pictures have surfaced of the Isle of Wight track left underwater following a nearby water main burst, which happened on Friday.

Road work improvement had been ongoing adjacent to the stadium, with the issue quickly leaving the stadium submerged.

Warriors' speedway pits, stands, grass verges, speedway track and football pitch were all badly impacted while there are also concerns water may have entered in the main building in and around the gym area.

Southern Water contractors work to clear the track flooding

But the Isle of Wight club's co-chairman, Barry Bishop, is hoping the stadium will be back up and running 'as fast as possible' with Southern Water contractors undertaking work to clear the significant stadium flooding.

Bishop said: ‘It was with great concern that I saw the photos and video footage of the flooding at Smallbrook Stadium caused by the water main that burst.

‘Such a deluge of water can create considerable damage - some of which may not yet be visible - and we are now working with Southern Water and their contractors to resolve the situation, so that we can get the stadium operating and back to normal as fast as possible. Luckily the forecast of mild dry weather will help us.

‘I know this incident will be heartbreaking for all the volunteers who worked tirelessly last week on stadium improvements. It is such a shame, but ultimately these things happen, and we should tackle this head-on and positively, fix it, and keep up the great work we do to keep the stadium so attractive and welcoming for all.

‘I would like to thank the local volunteers for protecting what they could and getting the recovery operation moving.