World champion Mark Selby's message to Havant's snooker star Jamie Wilson after first meeting

Current world snooker champion Mark Selby. Picture: Zac Goodwin/Getty Images

The pair met for the first time on the professional tour today, with world number two Selby coming away with a 4-1 first-round triumph in the English Open in Milton Keynes.

Despite the defeat, Wilson could still take a number of positives as he pulled off several stunning pots in televised contest.

The Waterlooville Sports Bar-based potter, who turns 18 next week, was erratic at times but did not hold back and displayed a real attacking intent against the four-time world champion.

Selby admitted he knew very little about Wilson prior to their English Open meeting, although he told the youngster to stick with his attacking approach after overcoming him at the English Open.

Speaking following his victory, Selby said: ‘I've not really seen him play too much before today but one of my friends who lives in Portsmouth said he's a very, very attacking player.

‘He's raw, I think he's only 17 or 18, there's a fine line between taming him too much because then he's not as dangerous as he is.

‘It's a bit like Thepchaiya (Un-Nooh), if he's in a defensive mode then he's not the same player and he doesn't have that fear factor as much.