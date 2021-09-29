World No 19 Simon Whitlock wins latest round of Portsmouth Darts League

Simon Whitlock. Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images.

The Australian, currently ranked No 19 in the world, achieved the feat during his quarter-final success against Andy Jenkins.

Whitlock later beat Wayne France 4-1 in the final.

Quarter finals: Jason Crawley beat Martin Rees, Corrine Hammond beat Gordon Mathers, Wayne France beat Ady Wright, Simon Whitlock beat Andy Jenkins

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Semi finals: Simon Whitlock beat Corrine Hammond, Wayne France beat Jason Crawley.

Final: Simon Whitlock beat Wayne France 4-1.

Paul Gibbs won the Plate, beating Ben Huntingdon.

Whitlock had also won week 6 of the Portsmouth League, beating Ryan Groves in the final.

Steve Baldwin and Tyler Bellamy had gone out in the last four and Dave Robinson, Gordon Mathers, Corrine Hammond and Brad Mulholland had lost in the quarters.

Ben Brown defeated Liam Jafkins in the Plate final.

Craig Mckeon hit a 160 check out while Whitlock threw nine 180s during the evening.

The league takes place every Wednesday at the Phoenix club, Waterlooville (8pm).

Portsmouth Men’s Tuesday League

John Norman Challenge Cup 1st Round: British Queen 1 Jolly Taxpayer A 8, Fountain A 4 Green Post 5, Newcome Arms A 0 King Street Tavern 9, Northcote Hotel A 5 Graham Arms 4, Phoenix North End A 9 Leopold Tavern 0 W/O, Phoenix North End B 7 Lady Hamilton 2, Rose in June C 4 Rose in June B 5, Shearer Arms 6 Druids Arms 2, The Stag B 1 Oyster House A 5

Gosport Ladies League

Division 1: Carisbrooke 4 Carisbrooke B 3, Foresters Lounge A 4 Queens Hotel 3, Queens Head B 2 Market House Rebels 5, RNA 5 Eagle 2, WPM A 6 RNA B 1, Solent SC A 3 Queens Head Bangers 4, BRWCA B 2 Foresters Pub A 5.

High scores: Pennie Lewis (Foresters Lounge A) 140, Justine Ballard (Foresters Pub A) 137, Claire Branscombe (Carisbrooke) 121, Elaine Barfoot (WPM A) 114.

Highest Shot Out: Angie Parker (BRWCA B) 66.

Division 2: Five Alls A 4 Windsor Castle A 3, Foresters Pub 3 BRWCA 4, Stoke Snooker A 3 Solent SC B 4 , Fox 2 WPM B 5, Gosport Pool Arena 4 RAFA 3, HEDCA 3 Stoke Snooker B 4, Park Tavern 3 Rose & Crown 4.

High Scores: Cheyanne Taylor (Stoke Snooker A) 140, J. Ford (HEDCA) 114, Lou Bowers (Five Alls A) 111, Sue Skelhorn (Park Tavern) 105, D. Helsey (HEDCA) 103, Shirley Millington (Fox) 100.

Highest Shot Out: Lisa Regan (HEDCA) 50.

Bishop’s Waltham League

Division 1: Acorn A 7 Barleycorn A 2, Gardeners Arms 3 Bishops Waltham SC 6, Park Gate RBL C 9 Brewery Bar 0, Priory B 7 Woolston A 2, Vine 6 Priory 3.