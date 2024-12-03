Venom Championship Wrestling is returning to Portsmouth this December 21st to raise money for charity.

Wrestling stars including champion Jensen Theory who has featured on ITV and BBC, Karl Atlas, Ash Slade and James Cena will step into the ring for this family friendly event.

The show will also feature Australian star Ollie Wood who will challenge Theory for the championship.

Other matches include a last man standing match, a tag team championship match and more.

Wrestling returns to Portsmouth.

There will be a charity raffle to raise money for a local Foodbank and the bar will be open to purchase drinks.

The show will take place on December 21 at Stamshaw and Tipner Leisure Centre with the action starts at 5:30pm.

Venoms last show at Stamshaw and Tipner Leisure Centre was a huge hit and then show promises exciting wrestling action for everyone to enjoy.

Tickets can be purchased in advance on Venoms website or on the day.

Get ready for an evening to remember.