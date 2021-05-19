Young Ollie, 14, latest Hambledon CC youth product to attract Hampshire’s interest

Former Hampshire batsman Derek Kenway started his career in the Hambledon youth system. Photo: Chris Ison.

The 14-year-old made an impressive debut for the county’s Academy in last weekend’s Southern Premier League fixture with St Cross. Bowling sharpish medium pace, he bagged 3-16 off eight overs.

His first wicket was Hampshire pro Brad Taylor, clean bowled for 21, and very next ball he had Harry Trussler caught behind.

Harry Foyle kept out the hat-trick delivery, but the Perins School pupil later trapped him leg before for 14.

Former Hampshire player Ian Turner playing for Hambledon in 2014. Picture: Malcolm Wells

As a result, Cordery has kept his place for this weekend’s Ageas Bowl’s Nursery Ground fixture with South Wilts.

Hambledon chairman Mark Le Clerq has watched on as Cordery has progressed through his club’s junior teams.

‘Ollie will be a very, very good player,’ he declared. ‘His younger brother Alex is at the club too, he’ll be a good player as well.

‘This was going to be his first year of men’s cricket with us, but now it looks like we’ve lost him for good. It would have been nice to have had him for a couple more years - the better they are, the quicker we lose them!’

The progression from Hambledon junior teams to the Hampshire Academy is a well-trodden path.

The most high profile examples have been the two who progressed into first class cricket.

Denmead-born spinner Ian Turner first played for Hambledon in the mid-80s, ending up with 24 first class appearances for Hampshire - taking 54 wickets - between 1989 and 1993.

Now 53, he still played 1st XI cricket for Hambledon as recently as 2019.

Derek Kenway first played in the Southern League for Hambledon when he was 16 in 1994, and the top order batsman went on to play 93 first class games and 110 List A matches for the county.

‘There’s been lots down the years,’ said Le Clerq.

‘We’ve got one of the best youth set-ups around - there’s 160 players between under-17 and under-17s playing every week.’

Hambledon’s current 1st XI also has a youthful feel. Had last weekend’s Southern Premier League Division 3 game survived the rains, the three frontline bowlers were 15-year-old James Restall, 16-year-old Ben Harding and 17-year-old Shahryar Khan.

All three are in the first ‘proper’ year of 1st XI cricket, and Khan recently bagged 5-17 in a league victory over Purbrook.

‘We must have the youngest bowling attack in the league,’ said Le Clerq. ‘It’s fantastic to see. Hopefully the Academy will leave them alone!’

Elsewhere, Hambledon have a new top-order bat for 2021. Daniel McGovern has moved to the south from the Northampton area, and made an instant impression with an unbeaten century on debut in a friendly against Bishop’s Waltham last month.