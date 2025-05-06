Phil Taylor aims for Bullseye in Portsmouth showdown with Simon Whitlock
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Taylor, widely regarded as the greatest darts player of all time, will reflect on his illustrious career, sharing candid anecdotes and behind-the-scenes tales from a record-breaking run that includes 16 world titles. Known to fans as "The Power," Taylor will lift the lid on the rivalries, pressures, and defining moments that shaped both his personal journey and the modern era of professional darts.
Joining him will be Simon “The Wizard” Whitlock, a crowd favourite and two-time World Championship finalist. With his trademark flair and theatrical finishing style, Whitlock brings a dynamic energy to the stage, adding his own experiences from the global darts circuit.
As part of the evening, three lucky audience members will get the chance to play a leg against Whitlock—after receiving coaching from Taylor himself, offering fans an unmissable opportunity to step into the spotlight with two of the sport’s biggest names.
The event promises an entertaining mix of sporting nostalgia and live darts drama when it arrives at The Kings Portsmouth.
Ticket link: https://www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/whatson-event/an-evening-with-darts-legend-phil-taylor/