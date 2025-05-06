Phil Taylor aims for Bullseye in Portsmouth showdown with Simon Whitlock

By Julia Worsley
Contributor
Published 6th May 2025, 14:55 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 15:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Portsmouth darts fans are in for a treat as legends of the sport Phil Taylor and Simon Whitlock head to The Kings Theatre for a special evening of stories, insight, and on-stage action.

Taylor, widely regarded as the greatest darts player of all time, will reflect on his illustrious career, sharing candid anecdotes and behind-the-scenes tales from a record-breaking run that includes 16 world titles. Known to fans as "The Power," Taylor will lift the lid on the rivalries, pressures, and defining moments that shaped both his personal journey and the modern era of professional darts.

Phil 'The Power' TaylorPhil 'The Power' Taylor
Phil 'The Power' Taylor

Joining him will be Simon “The Wizard” Whitlock, a crowd favourite and two-time World Championship finalist. With his trademark flair and theatrical finishing style, Whitlock brings a dynamic energy to the stage, adding his own experiences from the global darts circuit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As part of the evening, three lucky audience members will get the chance to play a leg against Whitlock—after receiving coaching from Taylor himself, offering fans an unmissable opportunity to step into the spotlight with two of the sport’s biggest names.

The event promises an entertaining mix of sporting nostalgia and live darts drama when it arrives at The Kings Portsmouth.

Ticket link: https://www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/whatson-event/an-evening-with-darts-legend-phil-taylor/

Related topics:Portsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice