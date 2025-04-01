Portsdown Pumas FC team celebrate Mother's Day aboard Navy Ship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This Mother’s Day, local grassroots football team Portsdown Pumas U8 Golds and their families had a truly special Mother's Day experience, thanks to their coach, Mark Vaughan, a Petty Officer in the Royal Navy. Mark organised an unforgettable trip for the team aboard his ship, HMS Cattistock!

The boys and their families got a full tour, explored different parts of the ship, and got to see where their coach works/lives when he’s away from the touchline. It was a great chance for them to learn about the Navy.

Mark said: “Football and the Navy are both big parts of my life, so it was great to bring them together for a day. The boys see me as their coach, but I wanted them to see what I do when I’m not on the sidelines. Who knows—maybe we’ve even inspired a future sailor or two!”

What a brilliant Mother's Day for the team and their families!