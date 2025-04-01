Portsdown Pumas FC team celebrate Mother's Day aboard Navy Ship

This Mother’s Day, local grassroots football team Portsdown Pumas U8 Golds and their families had a truly special Mother's Day experience, thanks to their coach, Mark Vaughan, a Petty Officer in the Royal Navy. Mark organised an unforgettable trip for the team aboard his ship, HMS Cattistock!

The boys and their families got a full tour, explored different parts of the ship, and got to see where their coach works/lives when he’s away from the touchline. It was a great chance for them to learn about the Navy.

Mark said: “Football and the Navy are both big parts of my life, so it was great to bring them together for a day. The boys see me as their coach, but I wanted them to see what I do when I’m not on the sidelines. Who knows—maybe we’ve even inspired a future sailor or two!”

What a brilliant Mother's Day for the team and their families!

