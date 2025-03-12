Portsmouth Netball Association hosts charity tournament for a cause close to their hearts

On Tuesday evening PNA hosted a charity tournament with all proceeds going to the Crohns and Colitis UK charity after personally knowing netball friends impacted by these conditions. Due to the fantastic support from teams they raised £354 for the amazing charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Special thanks to Julie the PNA umpire secretary who organised the tournament which saw 10 teams compete in the charity tournament with all entry fees plus a raffle and proceeds going to Crohns and Colitis UK. PNA who run the Portsmouth Netball league paid for the court costs out of their funds so all money could go to such a fantastic cause.

The tournament was designed so teams could try out players before the summer season and also so umpires could be mentored without the pressure of a full competitive game and receive coaching and feedback to help towards their qualifications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth Netball Association runs the league, which is linked to Hampshire netball, and all teams are registered with England Netball. The league is made up of four divisions and 24 teams competing every Tuesday for hour-long matches across two venues, Portsmouth Uni and Crookhorn College. The league is competitive but friendly and we want to encourage more women to enjoy the sport.

Team huddles before we begin

There's also the facility to join the league as a floater and would encourage anyone who is interested in playing netball but can't commit to every week to reach out via email to [email protected]

The summer season commences on March 18 with charity tournaments to follow once the season has concluded.