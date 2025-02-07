Portsmouth slowly proving themselves in Championship

This season has been challenging for Pompey who find themselves only three points safe from the drop in the Championship in 20th.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This season has been challenging for Pompey who find themselves only three points safe from the drop in the Championship in 20th.

It’s not a surprise, they haven’t been in the second tier of English Football for over a decade and were only promoted last season to the division following lifting the 2023/24 League One title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite losing nearly half of their games in the Championship (14), before eventually jumping into safety a couple of weeks ago once Stoke City were beaten 3-1-Pompey have held in tight remaining resilient.

Matt Ritchie denied by the legs of Burnley's Maxime Esteve

Saturday was an example of that after drawing 0-0 with Burnley who are third in Championship and were only in the Premier League last season.

It was a shame they couldn’t steal a late winner and three points, but with relegation potentially knocking on John Mousinho’s door all points count currently.

The crucial point earned against The Clarets might be the one that ensures a second season of Championship football at Fratton Park come the final game in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the blue side of Hampshire can stay up in the Championship they’ll be awarded the chance to build on this season and become a stable side in the league table.

Pompey's main talisman Callum Lang with ten strikes hampered versus Burnely

The days of Premier League football feel like ages ago to most Portsmouth fans but if they don’t stay up they’ll never get any closer to the English top-flight again which they aren’t too far away from currently.

It took Pompey a few seasons to firmly establish themselves as League One title contenders which they have the chance to do again but in the Championship.

It’s easy to say Portsmouth have been underwhelming since last August, but they’re finally starting to prove a point in the Championship slowly!