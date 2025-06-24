Portsmouth Victoria Synchro Team take silver in regional showdown

Portsmouth team dazzles with disco-themed routine, now set for nationals in Sheffield. Portsmouth Victoria Synchronised Swimming Club delivered an electric performance at the South East Regional Competition in Haslemere last weekend, taking second place in the highly competitive 13–18 Free Combination Team category.

Performing a vibrant disco-themed routine set to high-energy music, the team impressed judges with their precision, creativity, and stamina. Their routine, full of daring lifts, dynamic transitions and synchronised flair, brought cheers from the crowd and earned them a final score just over one point behind the gold medalists.

“It was a fantastic performance,” said the team’s coach. “The swimmers gave it everything, we’re all incredibly proud.”

The silver medal marks a strong finish at the regional level and sets the stage for the team’s next major test: the Swim England Combo Cup, which will be held next weekend in Sheffield. This national competition will see them go up against some of the best artistic swimming teams in the country.

The club made a major splash clinching a brilliant second place.

With momentum on their side and confidence high, Portsmouth Victoria’s rising stars are ready to bring their energy and determination to the national spotlight.

The club is always looking for new members age 6 and over to be part of this amazing Olympic sport. For more information get in touch via email at [email protected] or find us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok or at our website : Portsmouthsynchro.co.uk

