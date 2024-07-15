Presidents charity day in aid of the RNLI

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fareham Bowling Club, Leigh Road, Fareham, held its annual Presidents Charity Day on Saturday 13th July, in aid of the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) as part of its 50th Anniversary Celebrations.

Rosemary Bailey, president at Fareham Bowling Club said, “I chose the RNLI because of our close proximity to the sea and links with naval background of some of its members and other members in clubs around the area.

“The day got underway with members taking part in a bowls ‘all-rounder’ tournament, which is a selection of different bowling skills, some of which are easier than others. It was a fun filled day designed to improve bowling skills and more importantly raising much needed funds for the RNLI.”

Robert Peach, Chairman of the RNLI Fareham and Lockheath Area Fundraising Branch, gave a short presentation to the members explaining the work of the RNLI and its Volunteers. Also the importance of fundraising events to ensure that they can continue to protect our Jurassic coast line, saving lives at sea.

Robert commented; “I know that this dedicated presidents charity day is an annual event at the club and I am delighted to have been the chosen charity for its 50th Anniversary Year. The RNLI is also celebrating its 200th Year in existence, so we are in good company.

“It has never been more important for us to continue to raise funds for the RNLI to ensure our volunteers are safe when carrying out their rescues at sea and protect those that runinto difficulties and need our help. I would like to thank everyone for their support today and their hospitality. It has been a great day of fun and community spirit.”

There were a number of other activities other than bowls to take part in to raise more money including a raffle, guess the weight of the cake, darts, guess the number of sweets in the jar. Plus a buffet lunch for everyone who took part.

Total raised on the day was £346.00, plus the RNLI sold merchandise on the day too. This total adds to the already growing funds accumulated so far this season, the 24 hour Bowlathon raised more than £1,000.00 last month. The funds will continue to grow until the season ends in September.

If you want to know more about Fareham Bowling Club or are interested in giving bowls a try contact Bob Alger on 07558 801739 or visit www.farehambowls.org.uk