Priory Bowling Club win Roland Cup
Priory played Alexandra Bowling Club on Sat 17th at Crofton in the final of the Roland Cup.
In a nail biting finale, the game went down to the very last wood with Alex holding 6 scoring woods which would have meant them winning by 1 shot.
However, club secretary, Martin Eggleston, bowled the final wood of the match and managed to cancel out two of the opponents woods. This meant Priory won by one shot to seal the victory.
The last time Priory won the Roland Cup was 1950 and it a great end to a weekend that included Priory winning a play off match against Milton the previous night to avoid relegation into Division 2.
