Royal Naval Association announced as 2025 Army v Navy Match Charity of the Day

The Royal Naval Association (RNA) is delighted to announce the Army v Navy Match Committee has chosen the RNA as the Charity of the Day for the 2025 Army v Navy Rugby Match.

The RNA is the largest membership association for serving and former serving members of the UK and Commonwealth’s Naval Forces and their families. 2025 marks the 75th anniversary of the RNA’s founding.

The Army v Navy Match will be one of the milestone events for the RNA’s landmark year. RNA General Secretary, Bill Oliphant, says that everyone in the organisation is looking forward to being Charity of the Day at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

Bill said: “The RNA is honoured to be chosen as the Charity of the Day for the Army v Navy rugby match. Our thanks go to everyone involved and we aim to make this event a huge part of our 75th anniversary celebrations. Occasions like the Army v Navy rugby are fabulous opportunities to foster and reinforce comradeship within our organisation.”

CEO of The Royal Naval Association, Bill Oliphant

With more than 240 branches in the UK and around the globe, the RNA prides itself on the multigenerational, diverse, and inclusive nature of its membership, along with the strength of its community.

The RNA works hard to ensure its members are supported at key times throughout their lives. RNA Veteran Mentors support new Recruits and their families during their initial training at HMS Raleigh; the RNA Thriving Together program brings serving personnel and veterans together to promote wellbeing and resilience through peer support, sport and outdoor activities; the RNA’s virtual activities make comradeship and connection accessible to all; and RNA Branches work tirelessly to alleviate loneliness and isolation through their 1,000 Good Deeds A Day pledge.

It is these characteristics, as well as the 75th anniversary, which made it an easy decision for the Match Committee to make, according to Chair, Captain Sarah Oakley:

“Last year the match committee supported a children’s charity, Little Troopers, so it is fitting that in 2025, with the RNA celebrating such a significant milestone, that we support a Veterans charity,” she commented. “The Army v Navy match is a celebration for all elements of the military community, serving personnel, veterans, military families and the supporting general public.

“Everyone in the Navy knows someone who has been supported by the RNA over the years, and over the next few months we will be working closely together to promote the fundraising opportunities at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, and to showcase the fantastic work the charity does.”

Members of the RNA can claim a £5 discount on their match tickets for Army v Navy 2025 if they book through the RNA. To do so, go to the website, join up for free, and buy the tickets via the online shop, or email [email protected] royal-naval-association.co.uk

The RNA’s Central Office is based in Portsmouth, with outreach around the UK and overseas.