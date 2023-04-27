Havant defeat Portsmouth to reach Hampshire RFU Veterans Cup final - gallery

Havant Mariners overcame Portsmouth Vets to reach rugby’s Hampshire Veterans Cup final.
The Mariners triumphed 35-21 in the semi-final derby at Rugby Camp in Hilsea on Saturday to set up a showdown against Overton Vets on a date to be announced.
Overton were comprehensive 51-5 winners at home to Trojans Vets in the other last-four clash.
1. Portsmouth scrum-half Jamie Mac poised to attack
Portsmouth scrum-half Jamie Mac poised to attack. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 220423-040) Photo: Chris Moorhouse
2. Ian McGrath in possession for Portsmouth
Ian McGrath in possession for Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 220423-039) Photo: Chris Moorhouse
3. Tom Merritt, right, is tackled
Tom Merritt, right, is tackled. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 220423-038) Photo: Chris Moorhouse
4. Lineout action from the Hampshire Veterans Cup semi-final between Portsmouth and Havant
Lineout action from the Hampshire Veterans Cup semi-final between Portsmouth and Havant. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 220423-) Photo: Chris Moorhouse