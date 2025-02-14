Sonny Baker Awarded England Men’s Development Contract

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has awarded Hampshire fast bowler Sonny Baker a Men’s Development Contract, which will run until September 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has awarded Hampshire fast bowler Sonny Baker a Men’s Development Contract, which will run until September 2025.

Baker, 21, will join Hampshire for the start of the 2025 season after previously playing for Somerset. The pace bowler has excelled over the winter, culminating in a successful England Lions tour of Australia last month, which caught the attention of the England Men’s High-Performance staff team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former England Under-19 international has also excited England Lions Head Coach Andrew Flintoff, who has been impressed by Baker’s professionalism and his commitment to excelling in the Lions set-up.

Sonny Baker

“It has been an absolute pleasure to see Sonny thrive over the winter,” said Flintoff.

“He and I are very different in character and personality, but it has been a delight to see the pride he takes in wearing the Three Lions, the energy he brings to every ball, and the theatre and magic he creates on the pitch.

“His professionalism and dedication to every aspect of his game are an example to all. Sonny has a bright future ahead, and we look forward to continuing to work with him and Hampshire over the coming years.”