Southern Vipers and Hampshire Hawks prepare for huge T20 double header at The Ageas Bowl

Hampshire Hawks celebrate winning the Vitality Blast T20 last year. Picture by Dave Vokes

The Hawks began their Vitality Blast defence last night at Somerset while the Vipers – who represent Hampshire at the elite level of women’s T20 – took on the South East Stars on Tuesday.

Both teams, however, are returning to Hampshire for a hotly-anticipated day and night of cricket at The Ageas Bowl on Friday, with fans expected to flock to the stadium in their thousands to celebrate last season’s title-winning campaigns and to cheer on the two reigning T20 domestic champions.

The Vipers, who feature the likes of England rising star Lauren Bell, explosive batter Ella McGaughan, Portsmouth's Emily Windsor, and England legend Danny Wyatt, entertain Western Storm, with play getting underway at 3pm.

Southern Vipers celebrate winning their T20 tournament last year.

Hawks, who will be keen to avenge last night’s eight-wicket thrashing at Tauntonn, host Middlesex from 7pm.

Tickets are still available, giving fans entry to both games, and can be purchased at www.ageasbowl.com.

The Ageas Bowl is expecting a near-capacity crowd and will be running free shuttle buses between the stadium and Southampton Airport Parkway and Hedge End stations before and after play.

Greig Stewart, Head of Customer Experience at The Ageas Bowl, said: ‘With both domestic T20 champions being based here, it is a fantastic time to be a cricket fan in Hampshire.

‘We have high hopes of both teams repeating their success this year but also wanted to celebrate last year’s achievements with our supporters and local cricket fans.

‘Players from both squads have been out visiting local schools and cricket clubs in recent weeks, taking the Charlotte Edwards Cup and Vitality Blast trophies with them so people can see them up close, and the response has been amazing.

