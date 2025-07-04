Southsea Santa Run 2025

Believe and Achieve Events Ltd to hand over Santa Runs to Pompey in the community. Plus summer discount now available, lets fill southsea with running santa's

🎅 A Heartfelt Thank You to Our Santa Run Community

Having organised the Portsmouth Santa Run since 2008, it is now time for us to say goodbye to the event as organisers and thank every single one of you who has taken part over the years. You have helped make it such a wonderful event, bringing Christmas cheer and festive fun to the city.

But we are not letting the event finish with a full stop. We are delighted to announce that we will be handing the Portsmouth Santa Run over to Pompey in the Community. We will also be working alongside them for the first couple of years to ensure this awesome fundraising event continues to thrive.

Please join us one last time on 20th December 2025 for our final festive Santa Run under the Believe and Achieve Events banner. We hope to see you all again in 2026 as Pompey in the Community take over and raise valuable funds for all the amazing work they do in our city.

Thank you all for your support and for making this event so special over the years.

With festive wishes,

Rob

Believe and Achieve Events Ltd