Synergy Success Network join forces with Brian Wood MC to bring the Keep Attacking assault race to Portsmouth for the first time!

Synergy Success Networking joined forces with decorated war hero Brian Wood MC and his inspirational Keep Attacking campaign to bring the adrenaline-fuelled Keep Attacking Event to Portsmouth for the very first time on Saturday, April 12.

Portsmouth played host to an unforgettable day of grit, resilience, and community spirit, as over 100 participants from all walks of life took part in the physical and mental challenge, which saw them pushed to their limits across a rugged outdoor course. The demanding route weaved through woodland trails, steep inclines, and water obstacles, designed not just to test endurance but to unite people through shared effort and an unbreakable mindset.

The event was spearheaded by Brian Wood MC, a former infantry soldier awarded the Military Cross for gallantry in combat, and now founder of the Keep Attacking movement. Joining him on the day were fellow veterans Simon Martin, a former Royal Marine, and Phil Carpenter, an ex-Army leader — both of whom led and motivated participants throughout the course.

Inspired by Brian Wood’s personal journey through adversity, the Keep Attacking philosophy is built on the belief in “a self-belief that embodies a positive mindset powered by a community of people who refuse to stand still.” That spirit was evident across the entire event, with every participant digging deep, supporting one another, and pushing forward — no matter the terrain or the challenge.

Brian Wood MC with Keep Attacking Participants.

Local support added to the day’s success, with Active Motion Injury Clinic on-site providing free post-race sports massages to participants, and Miami Supplements Portsmouth offering giveaway products to help fuel recovery. Ensuring everyone’s safety throughout the more extreme parts of the course, especially through the woodland and steep incline sections, were the incredible volunteers from Hampshire Search and Rescue — a local charity that played a vital behind-the-scenes role on the day.

“We were absolutely blown away by the energy, the spirit, and the incredible turnout,” said Mark Legg, Founder and Director of Synergy Success Network. “The event brought people together in such a powerful way — and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. We’re thrilled to confirm we’ll be bringing the Keep Attacking Event back to Portsmouth on Saturday, 6 September 2025.”

With demand already high for the September return, Synergy Success Network is encouraging people to stay connected via their social media channels and website for updates on how to register. The Keep Attacking Event wasn’t just about physical endurance — it was a celebration of mindset, community, and the power of pushing forward, no matter the odds. Portsmouth showed up in force, and it’s safe to say: this city knows how to Keep Attacking.