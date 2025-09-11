Utilita Bowl celebrates a year of clean energy success with landmark solar array

A year on from the launch of its industry-leading solar array, Utilita Bowl is celebrating the significant environmental impact achieved by the installation.

Since going live, the array has generated 367,791 kWh of clean electricity; enough to power around 105 homes for a year.

By reducing reliance on conventional energy sources, the venue has also prevented 55.17 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, the equivalent of removing 24 cars from the road for a year or planting more than 2,400 trees.

This first-year milestone marks a major step in Utilita Bowl’s wider sustainability journey, underlining the venue and cricket club’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint, while continuing to deliver world-class sporting and entertainment experiences.

James Cole, Operations Director at Utilita Bowl said: “These results show that sustainability and sporting excellence go hand in hand. In just one year, our solar installation has exceeded expectations, producing over 365,000 kWh of clean energy and preventing more than 55 tonnes of carbon emissions. It’s proof that cricket venues can lead the way on environmental responsibility while still delivering outstanding experiences for players and fans alike.”

Utilita Energy’s Group Sustainability Lead, Ella Moorey added: “As we celebrate the first anniversary of the solar array switch-on at Utilita Bowl, we’re proud to see the positive impact of sustainable energy in action. Over the past year, our solar installation has helped power world-class cricket whilst proving that clean energy delivers on every front: cutting carbon, reducing costs and strengthening reputation.

"Utilita Bowl is also demonstrating how sport can lead the way in sustainability, and we are delighted to be playing a part in this. But this is just the start as we are in advanced discussions around how we can support Phase 2 of its plan to be the world’s greenest cricket stadium."

In September 2024, Utilita Bowl officially switched on 1,044 solar panels, marking the culmination of a summer-long installation. This represented the first major step in the venue’s ambition to become the world’s greenest cricket stadium, through a pioneering partnership with Utilita Energy.

Around the launch, several voices from the cricketing and sustainability community commended the venue’s efforts, including England and Hampshire player John Turner, who stated: “It’s important that all sporting venues understand their role to the planet, just as we are seeing at Utilita Bowl. I am honoured to be a part of a club that cares about its community and recognises its responsibility to the environment.”

ECB Sustainability Manager Kathy Gibbs praised the project as “a great demonstration to our community of one of the ways we can all play a part in protecting the game we love.”

The solar project forms part of Utilita Bowl’s long-term environmental strategy, which aims to set new standards for sustainability across the sports and entertainment sector.