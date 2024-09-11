Utilita Bowl to switch on over 1,000 solar panels ahead of England vs Australia

Utilita Bowl will today, Wednesday 11 September, see over 1,000 newly installed solar panels turned on for the first time, ahead of England taking on Australia in Southampton.

The solar array is the first major step in Utilita Bowl’s ambition to become the world’s greenest cricket stadium. The switch on marks the end of the installation process that took place throughout this summer at the venue, as part of an industry-leading partnership with Utilita Energy.

Following its completion, the solar PV array, consisting of 1,044 panels, will provide roughly a quarter of the total electricity used by the stadium, including enough to cover entire match days. A total of 381,829kwh will be generated yearly, reducing carbon emissions by eighty tonnes and leading to major savings in electricity costs for the venue.

Earlier in the summer, six EV chargers were installed at the Hilton Southampton – Utilita Bowl, to encourage travellers with electric vehicles to attend the venue.

Utilita Bowl with it's new solar panel array.

ECB Sustainability Manager, Kathy Gibbs, said: "It is great to see Utilita Bowl taking this step with this investment in onsite generation of renewable energy. The associated reduction of their carbon footprint will contribute to everything they are doing to help tackle climate change - a key challenge for our cricketing community in England and Wales, and around the world. This is also a great demonstration to our community of one of the ways we can all play a part in protecting the game we love."

The switch on ceremony will take place before England’s IT20 test against Australia at Utilita Bowl, with two exciting academy cricket prospects involved in the official switch on moment, on the pitch, a testament to Utilita Bowl’s commitment to the future on all fronts. 15-year-old Eve O’Neill and Abubakar Rasheed, 16, were the two players given the chance to officially switch on the solar power, moments before the start of the fixture. O’Neill is a Southern Vipers Academy player who plays club cricket at Calmore and has excelled in all formats of cricket over the past year. Rasheed is a graduate of the Hawks Academy programme, transitioning recently into the County U16 Performance Squad.

Hampshire and England player John Turner said: “It’s really exciting that Utilita Bowl is now solar powered, and it makes me so proud to be involved with this special place. It’s extra special for me, as a Hampshire player, to experience the switch on moment as part of the England squad ahead of the England v Australia fixture.

“It’s important that all sporting venues understand their role to the planet, just as we are seeing at Utilita Bowl. I am honoured to be a part of a club that cares about its community and recognises its responsibility to the environment.”

David Mann, CEO at Utilita Bowl, said: “It fills us with pride to officially switch on the solar array here at Utilita Bowl. We set out a bold target at the beginning of our partnership and to see the first major step in that vision realised today is immensely satisfying.

“We recognise the responsibility we have within our community and hope to add to these initiatives in the future to further cement our commitment to being the greenest international cricket venue.”

The work, that began in June, saw work done to five buildings within the venue. The Colin Ingleby-Mackenzie Stand, Shane Warne Stand, Arthur Holt Pavilion & Hampshire Wellbeing Centre and the Hilton Southampton – Utilita Bowl all now boast panel arrays to help the club meet its ambitious, environmentally conscious goals.

Bill Bullen, CEO at Utilita, said: “Today’s switch on ceremony marks the end of a lot of hard work to get to this point, but it’s also just the start of Utilita Bowl’s continuing environmental commitments. An England vs Australia match is just the perfect setting for this monumental moment, we couldn’t have wished for better.”