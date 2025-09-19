Vote Now: Hampshire Fans' Player of the Year 2025

Hampshire Cricket supporters can now vote for their Fans' Player of the Year 2025 following a memorable campaign that showcased remarkable individual performances across all formats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Season Highlights

The 2025 season delivered exceptional displays, making selection challenging for supporters. Chris Lynn's magnificent century in the Vitality Blast T20 Finals Day semi-final showcased exactly why Hampshire reached the business end of the competition, whilst Ali Orr's crucial 108 in the quarter-final of the Metro Bank One Day Cup demonstrated his ability to deliver when it mattered most.

Nick Gubbins produced a remarkable feat by scoring 144 twice in the Metro Bank One Day Cup, his highest List A score achieved on two separate occasions in one season, and heads into this weekend's final with a chance to claim both the competition's leading run scorer title and the trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vote for your player of the year

Toby Albert's career-best 98* against Glamorgan in the Vitality Blast left him agonisingly close to a maiden century, whilst Sonny Baker announced himself with two five-wicket hauls in the Rothesay County Championship and career-best figures of 4-20 in the Blast.

Ella McCaughan made history by becoming the first woman to score a century in the Vitality Blast, smashing 106 against Essex, after also claiming her first Metro Bank One Day Cup hundred with 133* against Lancashire.

Spinner Bex Tyson claimed 16 wickets, the most for Hampshire Hawks, in her first season as a professional cricketer, whilst Daisy Gibb's 13 wickets earned her a call up to Oval Invincibles in The Hundred.

Meanwhile, Liam Dawson hit a stunning List A career best of 142* in the Metro Bank One Day Cup semi-final against Yorkshire, continuing his outstanding form following his 2024 PCA Men's Player of the Year triumph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previous Winners

Liam Dawson and Georgia Adams claimed last year's men's and women's awards respectively after outstanding 2024 seasons.

How to Vote

Choose from the entire first-team squad across Vitality County Championship, Vitality Blast T20, and Metro Bank One Day Cup competitions.

Vote here - https://utilitabowl-comms.com/p/1AFR-1ND8/fans-player-of-the-year-2025?pfredir=2