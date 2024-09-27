Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ahmed Adam will tomorrow make his professional boxing bow in the city he’s proud to call home.

But even before the first bell rings on Southsea’s South Parade Pier, this incredible individual has won his fight.

After what the former Heart of Portsmouth (HOP) talent has endured to make it to this stage, this awe-inspiring character is every inch an heroic champion and lesson to us all in indomitable spirit.

Adam’s story is one of unspeakable horrors, as he fled from the war in his homeland of Darfur in Sudan as a child and rampaging military raped and slaughtered children.

His is a sobering account of family and friends being killed as his home village of Janan burned, while he battled starvation and quite literally fought for not just his life, but also that of his younger sibling Walid.

Yet it also a life-affirming tale of an unbreakable soul, one to emerge from a harrowing genocide with a lust for life which brings light once engulfed by pitch black.

‘It’s been a very tough road,’ said Adam, as he recounted his terrifying and traumatic journey.

‘People have died, many people, and we have had to put our lives on the line. My life has been on the line, it was the worst situation for me and my family.

‘The war is still there. I left Sudan, but things are now even worse, the world does not see what happened when I was there is still going on.

‘My family and friends are still there. My grandma, my grandpa and my uncles - my friends and my neighbours are still living there.

‘It’s very sad. Everyone has different lives and I went through some hard times, but all people have to go through hard times in different ways.’

Portsmouth's Ahmed Adam is making his professional boxing debut in Southsea tomorrow, after escaping war-torn Sudan, seeking refuge in the city and making a new life for himself. Pic: Sarah Standing | Sarah Standing

The figures surrounding one of the world’s bloodiest conflicts which has taken place in Adam’s homeland make for numbing reading. The death toll is placed as high as 2.5m, as a result of war and the resulting famine and disease. According to United Nations agencies more than 8.6m people have been forced from their homes, with 25m today in dire need of humanitarian aid.

It was Portsmouth which was to offer the 29-year-old refuge on these shores in 2011, as Adam and his brother arrived without being able to speak a word of English.

Yet it was the noble art which was to empower the duo and place them at the centre of the community with renowned amateur outfit HOP, as they embraced the tenets of discipline and dedication which permeate the sport.

From not comprehending the most basic of boxing tools such as a jab, Adam went on to have a decorated amateur career culminating in reaching the World Championships in 2019.

In making the finals in Russia, the former Portsmouth College and Highbury College student became not only the first Sudanese boxer to make it to such a stage - but the first from Portsmouth.

For Adam, it was reflected glory for the island city which offered him sanctuary.

‘I love this city,’ said Adam, every inch the dyed-in-the-wool Pompey boy.

‘This is the first place I came when I arrived in this country and I would not go anywhere else.

‘I’m the first man to represent Sudan in the World Championships, but I’m also the first man from Portsmouth to box in the World Championships - I’m so proud of that.

‘I love Portsmouth. When I box and they say “from Portsmouth, Ahmed Adam” that means a lot to me.

‘My life in Portsmouth is a good life.

‘Everything at the beginning was hard - what I had to go through, a new city and a new language.

‘But I kept going and step by step came through it. I was patient and kept learning, I kept moving forward and worked to reach my goals.

‘When you come to England you have the chance to do something, you have the chance to do something you love.

‘I have been given a chance by being here, so I know people should choose a disciplined route. It’s not been an easy road, it’s a tough road but I know I can achieve my dreams.’

Those dreams will move a sizable step closer tomorrow as Adam takes his first steps in boxing’s paid ranks in the super-lightweight division.

To hear a man whose loved ones have been slain today speak with such optimism at his future, is testament to the city which has shaped him.

Walid Adam, brother of Ahmed Adam, is also a champion amateur boxer after escaping war-torn Sudan, seeking refuge in the city and making a new life for himself. | UGC

It’s also a humbling and inspirational insight into an indefatigable heart. With such resolve, lofty ambitions don’t seem quite so distant.

‘I’m very excited and I can’t wait for my first professional fight,’ said Adam, his words spilling forth with rat-a-tat enthusiasm.

‘I’ve worked very hard for this and now it’s all coming together, it’s going be a special night for this to happen in Portsmouth.

‘This is my home city and I put Portsmouth on the map for the World Championships - now I want to put my city on the map and become a world champion as a professional boxer.

‘I feel I can inspire people - I can show people what you can achieve with hard work, no matter what has happened to you.

‘I want to fight for a world title in Portsmouth, that’s the big dream. But you don’t make a dream work without hard work, otherwise it stays in bed as a dream.

‘I truly believe I can make anything happen - I’m coming for the world title!’

•Ahmed Adam is looking for sponsorship to kickstart his professional boxing career and back his journey towards success. If you are interested in supporting the Portsmouth fighter contact his trainer, Stephen Smith, on 07903 323457.