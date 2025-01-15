Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Excited sailors have been trialling a revolutionary new electric ferry in Portsmouth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brittany Ferries’ latest LNG-electric hybrid ship, Saint-Malo, called into the city this week - arriving and departing purely on battery power. Her first commercial voyage to the eponymous Corsair city will take place on February 2025.

Residents caught a glimpse of 194m long vessel during ramp trials at Portsmouth International Port. Various operational tests were also carried out to prepare her for commercial service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brittany Ferries' newest vessel, the LNG-powered Saint Malo, sailing into Portsmouth International Port for sea trials - travelling past HMS Prince of Wales. | Strong Island/Brittany Ferries

“This week we turned the page on a new chapter in the history of Brittany Ferries,” said Christophe Mathieu CEO Brittany Ferries. “it’s an on-going story of sustainable growth and Saint-Malo reflects our commitment to the future.

“Residents and port partners will certainly have heard and seen her first arrival, with water-cannon and welcoming fog horns. But they won’t have seen anything untoward from her funnel. That’s because she was running in and out of the harbour on pure electric power - and she will continue to do so as she serves Portsmouth in the decades to come.”

MV Saint Malo emits no greenhouse gases or air quality pollutants - including carbon dioxide, soot and nitrogen dioxide - from her funnel. She is the fourth of five new vessels being built for Brittany Ferries, which are scheduled to join the fleet between 2019 and 2025. The company is in the midst of completing its largest fleet renewal programme in its history.

Working in a similar way to a hybrid car, Saint-Malo runs on liquefied natural gas (LNG), electric batteries, or a combination of both. The ferry, which weighs 36 721 UMS gross tonnage and can travel up to 23 knots, emits lower emissions while at sea and docked at port as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brittany Ferries' newest vessel, the LNG-powered Saint Malo, will be making her first commercial trip in February this year. Pictured is the new ferry sailing into Portsmouth. | Strong Island/Brittany Ferries

Portsmouth City Council leader Steve Pitt said: “The arrival of Saint-Malo is the latest step in our long-standing partnership with Brittany Ferries, and also marks a big milestone in our shared sustainability ambitions. Not only will Saint-Malo be the first to use LNG bunkering in Portsmouth, but she will also be ready to receive clean electricity from our shore power system when it goes live later this year, making her journeys greener and improving air quality for the city.

“Saint-Malo’s arrival is testament to the environmental commitments we share with Brittany Ferries, and we’re sure all of her passengers will be delighted with the experience she will deliver.”

MV Saint Malo is due to replace MV Bretagne, while promising to be a homage to the modern and vibrant French city. The ship offers improved comfort and accessibility for passengers, including a more spacious garage (car deck), wider interior spaces and more comfortable beds than the ship she replaces. Her ten decks house 387 cabins, 28 of which will be pet-friendly, and she has the capacity for 1,290 passengers.