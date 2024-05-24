Which: Brittany Ferries named among best travel brands by consumer experts - Portsmouth sailings
and live on Freeview channel 276
Consumer comparison experts at Which shortlisted Brittany Ferries after judges analysed its customer reviews. Jet2 was named as the best travel brand of the year, with the airline being commended for its “high-quality service”.
Other shortlisted travel companies include Liverpool John Lennon Airport, Premier Inn and The Landmark Trust. Brittany Ferries runs several sailings from Portsmouth International Port everyday to Europe.
This includes Cherbourg, Le Havre, Caen and St Malo in France, as well as Santander and Bilbao in Spain. One of the company’s routes was named among the best available by The Sunday Times. Sailings to Pouldu Beach near Roscoff, Brittany, was singled out for its relaxing atmosphere and beautiful scenery.
MV Galicia was also used to carry France’s Freedom Flame to Portsmouth ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Chief executive Christophe Mathieu said: “It is a great honour for Brittany Ferries to have carried the Freedom Flame across the Channel, a symbol of great respect and humblest thanks to all brave veterans who crossed the channel nearly 80 years ago.
“Those arriving in Normandy by sea are faced with sweeping golden sands, full of happy families making joyful memories. But those very memories are thanks to freedoms we must never take for granted and the sacrifices we must never forget.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.