Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A ferry company which has regular sailings from Portsmouth has been named among the best travel companies.

Consumer comparison experts at Which shortlisted Brittany Ferries after judges analysed its customer reviews. Jet2 was named as the best travel brand of the year, with the airline being commended for its “high-quality service”.

Other shortlisted travel companies include Liverpool John Lennon Airport, Premier Inn and The Landmark Trust. Brittany Ferries runs several sailings from Portsmouth International Port everyday to Europe.

Brittany Ferries Santoña arriving in Portsmouth. The company was shortlisted by Which for the best travel brands. Picture: Brittany Ferries

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes Cherbourg, Le Havre, Caen and St Malo in France, as well as Santander and Bilbao in Spain. One of the company’s routes was named among the best available by The Sunday Times. Sailings to Pouldu Beach near Roscoff, Brittany, was singled out for its relaxing atmosphere and beautiful scenery.

MV Galicia was also used to carry France’s Freedom Flame to Portsmouth ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Chief executive Christophe Mathieu said: “It is a great honour for Brittany Ferries to have carried the Freedom Flame across the Channel, a symbol of great respect and humblest thanks to all brave veterans who crossed the channel nearly 80 years ago.