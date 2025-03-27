Corsican Places launches ‘Kids Fly Free' campaign for summer villa holidays

Corsican Places, a Fareham-based tour operator, has launched an exclusive 'Kids Fly Free' offer, helping families save more on villa holidays to Corsica this summer.

Book a holiday before the end of May and children or school-age teenagers fly free on the tour operator’s Stansted to Calvi service between May 18th and October 5th or on Gatwick to Figari flights between June 29th and August 24th.

The offer applies to new package bookings made by May 31st, 2025. For every paying adult (age 17 and older), one child aged 2 to 16 (on the return date) can fly free.

Corsica's white sand beaches rival those of the Caribbean, while being just a two-hour flight away. With villas in prime locations across the island, families can enjoy the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure, set against Corsica's breathtaking natural beauty.

L'Ille Rousse, Corsica

Each holiday package includes 23kg luggage allowance, car hire, pool towels, a welcome pack, and the support of a Corsican Places' in-resort representative.

For more information visit the website or call 01489 866992.