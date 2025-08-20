Explore the stunning and quirky interior of Brilliant Lady - including octopus tentacles - as the plush cruise ship arrives in Portsmouth

Published 20th Aug 2025, 18:35 BST

The stunning and quirk interior of Virgin Voyages’ latest ship Brilliant Lady has been showcased after its arrival in Portsmouth earlier this week.

Brilliant Lady, officially arrived in the UK for the first time on Monday (August 18), making Portsmouth the first port in the world to welcome the complete Virgin Voyages fleet - with its three other ships having all previously visiting the city.

Tomorrow (Thursday, August 21) she sets sail on her first commercial sailing to New York, leaving the city at 5pm. Meanwhile of one her sister ships, Scarlet Lady, will be continuing turnaround calls from Portsmouth until September 12.

We hopped aboard Brilliant Lady and discovered her plush and rather quirky interior for ourselves - including octopus tentacles!

Pictures and video by Habibur Rahman:

Brilliant Lady sailing into Portsmouth earlier this week

1. Brilliant Lady

Brilliant Lady sailing into Portsmouth earlier this week | Alison Treacher Photo: Alison Treacher

Pictured: interior of Brilliant Lady Picture: Habibur Rahman

2. Brilliant Lady

Pictured: interior of Brilliant Lady Picture: Habibur Rahman | Hilsea, Portsmouth

Pictured: Plush casino of Brilliant Lady Picture: Habibur Rahman

3. Brilliant Lady

Pictured: Plush casino of Brilliant Lady Picture: Habibur Rahman | Hilsea, Portsmouth

Pictured: Sports facilities inside Brilliant Lady Picture: Habibur Rahman

4. Brilliant Lady

Pictured: Sports facilities inside Brilliant Lady Picture: Habibur Rahman | Hilsea, Portsmouth

