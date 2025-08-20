Brilliant Lady, officially arrived in the UK for the first time on Monday (August 18), making Portsmouth the first port in the world to welcome the complete Virgin Voyages fleet - with its three other ships having all previously visiting the city.

Tomorrow (Thursday, August 21) she sets sail on her first commercial sailing to New York, leaving the city at 5pm. Meanwhile of one her sister ships, Scarlet Lady, will be continuing turnaround calls from Portsmouth until September 12.

We hopped aboard Brilliant Lady and discovered her plush and rather quirky interior for ourselves - including octopus tentacles!

Pictures and video by Habibur Rahman:

Brilliant Lady sailing into Portsmouth earlier this week

interior of Brilliant Lady

Plush casino of Brilliant Lady