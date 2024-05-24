Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A France holiday warning has been issued ahead of the Olympic Games due to an “unexpected” hike to the tourist tax that could add £350 to a family holiday

UK holidaymakers have been issued a France travel warning over increased tourist taxes ahead of the Olympic Games in July. The City Hall in Paris has decided to raise tourist tax by as much as 260% for certain accommodations. A travel expert has warned many people do not know about the highest fee, meaning they could soon be caught out.

The cost of the tourist tax to be paid in Paris depends on the type of accommodation that guests book. Those staying at a campsite classes as one or two stars are charged €0.65 (55p) per person per night. This rises to €5.20 (£4.40) for those in a three star hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The highest fee is charged for visitors staying in a palace who pay €14.95 (£12.75) per person per night, which could add a whopping £357 to the cost of a week-long holiday for a family of four. Despite Paris now having one of the highest tourist tax brackets in all of Europe, the travel expert said that the awareness of the new tourist charges remains low.

A France holiday warning has been issued ahead of the Olympic Games due to an “unexpected” hike to the tourist tax that could add £350 to a family holiday. (Photo: Getty Images)

Matthew Hall, managing director at Hoppa, said: “Tourist tax is often an unexpected cost for many, and with the Olympic games set to take place in Paris this year, travellers need to be aware of the recent increases, so they aren’t left short when arriving at their accommodation. Holidaymakers are also warned not to fall for potential scams where tourist tax payment is demanded upfront.

“The tax is usually collected by the hotel staff upon check-in at the venue itself. However, you should not be contacted to pay this charge upfront, so make sure you verify any emails or texts you receive are legitimate and if in doubt, check with your hotel or travel provider directly.”

The Paris government has estimated the new tax will raise €423m (£363m), which will be used to fund necessary public transport during the Olympic Games. Not only will the tourist tax be raised, but also ticket prices on public transport will also be increasing, with an average single metro journey being raised from €2.10 (£1.80) to €4 (£3.43).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the tourist tax and where do I pay?

Tourist tax is a charge set by a local authority on tourists visiting the region to raise funds to conserve the local area that allows future and sustainable tourism to continue. In Paris the rate currently varies between €2.60 and €14.95 per person per night, with children under 18 exempt from the tax.