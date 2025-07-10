Hovertravel adds 38% more flights ahead of weekend heatwave

By Stephen Forster
Contributor
Published 10th Jul 2025, 18:54 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2025, 09:28 BST
With forecasters predicting soaring temperatures this weekend, Hovertravel is ramping up its service with an additional 38% more flights between Southsea and Ryde, ensuring customers can make the most of the sunshine on both sides of the Solent.

According to the Met Office, the UK is set for a “notable spell of hot and sunny weather,” with temperatures expected to exceed 30°C across the South Coast by Saturday.

As the only cross-Solent operator with a journey time of under ten minutes, Hovertravel offers the fastest and most direct route to the sandy beaches of the Isle of Wight or the vibrant seafront city of Portsmouth.

Loretta Lale, Head of Marketing at Hovertravel, said:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Hovertravel gears up heatwaveplaceholder image
Hovertravel gears up heatwave

“We understand how valuable our customers’ time is - especially during warm, sunny weekends. With the heatwave driving a surge in demand, we've added 38% more flights to ensure even more people can enjoy the coast. Our rapid turnaround times and unique hovercraft technology allow us to respond swiftly to changing travel patterns, making it easier and faster for customers to reach the seaside.”

Whether you’re heading to Ryde’s golden sands for a swim or enjoying Portsmouth’s bustling waterfront and attractions, Hovertravel is the quickest way to get there—and back.

Plan ahead and book now to secure your seat and make the most of the summer sun: https://www.hovertravel.co.uk/interactive-timetable/

Related topics:HovertravelSouthseaPortsmouthMet OfficeIsle of Wight
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice